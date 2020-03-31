OXFORD — The town of Oxford is utilizing Microsoft Teams to hold committee and board meetings during the coronavirus outbreak that has interrupted public life.

Town Clerk Elizabeth Olsen facilitated a trial run “open house” of the platform last Friday. Selectmen, public officials and curious residents could access the event through a link on Oxford’s website or by dialing in. It can also be accessed by smart phone or tablet by downloading the meeting app. Olsen said it went well.

“It has several options,” Olsen said. “We provide step by step instructions on our website. I recommend people practice going into a meeting to try it first. Then they can give me a call if they need assistance before a live meeting.”

The first actual meeting using Microsoft Teams is the town’s budget committee scheduled for Mar. 31. While the platform is making it possible for residents to participate in meetings during COVID-19 social distancing policies, Olsen said it is a temporary solution. The town continues to work on a process to air public meetings live through Spectrum.

