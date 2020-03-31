FIRST TEAM
Skier of the Year: Taylor Gordon, Mt. Blue, Sophomore
Abigail Landry, Telstar, Senior
Bailey Coates, Spruce Mountain, Senior
Elizabeth Dieterich, Oxford Hills, Sophomore
Courtney Larson, Edward Little, Junior
Isabella DeVivo, Oxford Hills, Sophomore
SECOND TEAM
Miranda Chadbourne, Edward Little, Senior
Adria Plourde, Spruce Mountain, Senior
Bristol Quimby, Rangeley, Sophomore
Cassidy Strunk, Mt. Blue, Sophomore
Madison Papianou, Mountain Valley, Sophomore
Jordan Cummings, Edward Little, Senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Alice MacKay, Mt. Abram; Sadie McDonough, Mt. Blue; Grace Harmatys, Spruce Mountain; Amelia Stokes, Rangeley; Mya Laliberte, Rangeley; Khloe Dean, Mt. Blue.
