Taylor Gordon’s effervescence comes in loud and clear over the phone — and it was certainly visible on the snowy slopes during the ski season.

The Mt. Blue freshman’s enthusiasm proved overwhelming at the Class A girls Alpine skiing state championships at Shawnee Peak in February. Gordon owned the course in slalom, taking home that title with a combined time of two runs at 1:41.27. She also placed fifth in the giant slalom with a combined time of 1:27.69.

Gordon’s efforts helped the Cougars take home the state title, and her accomplishments earn her the title of the Sun Journal All-Region Girls Alpine Skier of the Year.

“She was just a freshman, so she was just feeling her way through high school skiing,” Mt. Blue coach Mark Cyr said. “She came from the junior high program, which was a little looser. It is kind of a transition from junior high to high school racing.”

Gordon, though, figured it all out and excelled. In addition to her state exploits, she also was the KVAC champion in the slalom and giant slalom.

Now, the big question is whether or not she will stick around at Mt. Blue High School or move on to a more ski-focused school, such as Carrabasset Valley Academy.

“It is not definite, but I am pretty sure I am coming back to Mt. Blue next year,” Gordon said. “I love my team. That’s why I want to go back next year. I feel so connected with my team that it would just be so hard to lose. I love Mark Cyr and I love his coaching.

“I have never been on a better team. I thought we were all so connected. Yeah, I just want my team. That’s what makes it hard. I could go to other places.”

Cyr wasn’t sure if Gordon was going to attend Mt. Blue this year.

“I watched her at the junior high level and knew she was an amazing skier,” Cyr said. “There was some talk about her possibly going to CVA or Waterville Valley for school.”

Cyr was surprised to find out in September that Gordon was indeed going to Mt. Blue.

“We were kind of thrilled that we found out we were going to have her in,” Cyr said. “We were hoping she would stick it out for the year and she did.

“To have a freshman do the stuff she did this year, it is amazing. Not only did she lead the team to a state championship, she made the Maine State Team and did quite well there, too. She actually finished first for the team in GS and first in the team slalom at the Eastern High School Championships, which I also coach as well. I watched her over there in New Hampshire.”

Gordon worked hard to make the transition to high school skiing. She pushed herself in practices and credits her parents with being her greatest supporters of her skiing endeavors.

“I know I was only a freshman and not the leader of the team, but I tried to be as much as I could,” she said. “I tried my hardest at practices, too, and my parents were at every race, too.”

Gordon wasn’t surprised that the Cougars brought home a state title because of their collective work ethic.

“Cyr never let us slack off,” Gordon said. “He never had to remind us not to slack off. All the girls on this team were always trying their hardest to get better for the next race.”

“Believe me, she is not a slacker far as training because she actually gets a lot of training on weekends,” Cyr said. “She drives all the way to Waterville Valley and does training over there.

“She is getting some big-hill experience. A lot of my other kids don’t get that so that’s kind of a real plus for her getting on some big hills.”

Cyr , obviously, would love to have Gordon back at Mt. Blue.

“We are keeping our fingers crossed,” he said. “I know one I am losing next year, Cassidy Strunk. She asked me for a recommendation to go to CVA. I am losing her and graduating Mazie Gordon, so I hate to lose Taylor Gordon, too. Taylor did a great job. She did some amazing things.”

