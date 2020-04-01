FIRST TEAM
Skier of the Year: Alex Hemingway, Mt. Abram, Sophomore
Benjamin Condit, Edward Little, Freshman
Evan Hornbach, Mt. Blue, Senior
William Maines, Gray-New Gloucester, Junior
Mark D’Alessandro, St. Dom’s, Senior
Cameron Walters, Mt. Abram, Sophomore
SECOND TEAM
Samuel Judkins, Mt. Blue, Sophomore
Harrison Bigos-Lowe, Edward Little, Junior
Deven Egge, Edward Little, Junior
Everet Varney, Leavitt, Senior
Jackson Joyce, Mt. Blue, Junior
Chandler Rollins, Mt. Abram, Senior
HONORABLE MENTION
Zachary Madison, Leavitt, Junior; Logan Ouellette, Leavitt, Freshman;Carson Zundel, Mt. Blue, Freshman; Abraham Geissinger, Spruce Mountain, Freshman; Damien Nadeau, Dirigo, Senior; Elijah Bell, Leavitt, Junior
