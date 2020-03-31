NORWAY — Emergency personnel shut down Route 117 from Country Club Road to Sodom Road in Norway on Tuesday afternoon
Initial reports indicated a car struck a pedestrian at the intersection of Route 117 and Country Club Road.
This story will be updated.
