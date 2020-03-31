RUMFORD — To protect the public as the coronavirus continues to spread, the Rumford Public Library and the Greater Rumford Community Center have been closed to the public since March 16.

On Thursday, the Board of Selectmen voted to extend those closures to April 8.

However, there remains activity within the library by the employees.

Children’s Library Sue Marshall, now interim director, said they have moved around a thousand books off the shelves, and placed them back on bigger shelves in another space.

Marshall said Michael McWilliams was no longer the director.

When Town Manager Stacy Carter was asked about McWilliams, he said there isn’t much to say because it is a personnel matter. He did indicate no other employees are affected.

Jerry Cohen, chairman of the Library Board of Trustees, had voted to recommend McWilliams’ dismissal. “The Board will meet again when the health crisis permits to discuss advertising for the director’s position.”

Marshall said they are making changes to accommodate the new computers in the Children’s Room.

They also accumulated 12 bags of garbage from the attic.

She invited people to go the library’s Facebook page, where they are posting photos on projects they are doing during the closure.

“We’re getting a lot of calls. People really really miss us. And we miss letting people in, but not much we can do,” said Marshall.

Meanwhile, GRCC Director Gary Dolloff has begun having challenges over Facebook for the River Valley communities in an effort to get people in isolation out moving and into the outdoors.

It began with a snow sculpture contest after the March 16 snowstorm, with gift certificates to the top three creations, sponsored by Frosty Delight.

That was followed with a video dance challenge. First place went to Lynda Dolloff, Gwen Clark and Kim, who won a bag of ice.

The next challenge was the River Valley Book of World Records. Dick’s Restaurant in Mexico sponsored the event.

Examples Dolloff gave people to try included a two-person leap frog for 30 seconds, both hands on ground and back; and the fastest to put 24 unopened cans in the fridge, all standing and not damaged, starting the door shut.

If there are any businesses in our communities that want to make a donation (monetary or gift certificate) to help Dolloff with these challenges for kids and the families, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 364-3241 or email Cheryl Dickson at [email protected] to make arrangements.

