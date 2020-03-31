Help support Frontier in Brunswick during their temporary closure. When you buy a ticket for “Once Were Brothers” through April 2 on Frontier’s unique webpage, 100% of the net proceeds will go directly to the theater. After April 3, net proceeds from tickets sold will be split 50/50. Magnolia Pictures and Frontier thank you for your continued support of independent films and the theaters that are dedicated to presenting them on the big screen. We can’t wait to be back up and running. In the meantime, please stay safe at home and you enjoy the movie. If you love what you see, please share it with your friends!
If you’re having trouble viewing this video, please email [email protected] and we will send you a replacement file.
Frontier is located in Fort Andross at 14 Maine St., Brunswick. For more information, visit www.explorefrontier.com.
Comments are not available on this story.
-
News
How the pandemic is impacting Lewiston’s homeless
-
Oxford Hills
Route 117 traffic in Norway detoured after crash
-
Maine
Employee at state prison tests positive for coronavirus
-
Encore
Deadline extended for Art2020 exhibit at Harlow gallery
-
Encore
Chocolate Church presents online concerts with Peter Alexander, Lauren Crosby