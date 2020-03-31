Help support Frontier in Brunswick during their temporary closure. When you buy a ticket for “Once Were Brothers” through April 2 on Frontier’s unique webpage, 100% of the net proceeds will go directly to the theater. After April 3, net proceeds from tickets sold will be split 50/50. Magnolia Pictures and Frontier thank you for your continued support of independent films and the theaters that are dedicated to presenting them on the big screen. We can’t wait to be back up and running. In the meantime, please stay safe at home and you enjoy the movie. If you love what you see, please share it with your friends!

If you’re having trouble viewing this video, please email [email protected] and we will send you a replacement file.

Frontier is located in Fort Andross at 14 Maine St., Brunswick. For more information, visit www.explorefrontier.com.

