LIVERMORE — Kindergarten and Pre-Kindergarten registration for the 2020-21 school year have been postponed until June due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kindergarten registration was to have occurred at the Spruce Mountain Primary School, 107 Gibbs Mill Road, Friday, April 3 and Monday, May 4. Registration will now be Tuesday, June 23, Wednesday, June 24, and Thursday, June 25.

Pre-Kindergarten registration was scheduled for Wednesdays, April 29 and May 6. It will now be held Wednesday, June 10, and Monday, June 15.

Please call 207-897-3355 to schedule an appointment.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: