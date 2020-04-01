Now that you’re settled in, working from home and having ditched that suit or dress, we want to know what you are wearing. (Please tell us you’re wearing something!) Walmart recently reported selling work shirts, but not so many pants. Does that mean you’re still in your sweats, yoga pants or jams? (Zippers are so overrated.) What’s your go-to outfit these days in your new “work” world? We’d like to know. Please share your selfies and even your home setups with us. If you’re shy, it can just be your home setup and a description of life trying to work from home. (Don’t worry, it can be anonymous if you’ve been telling the boss you’re actually dressing up for work every day.) Send your thoughts, pictures and advice on how many days you can go without washing your sweats to Staff Writer Mark LaFlamme at [email protected]

