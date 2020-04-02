REGION — Regional School Unit 73 Supt. Scott Albert has provided this information about where to have questions answered or find assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

Spruce Mountain Schools: Primary 207-897-3355; Elementary 207-897-5719; Middle 207-897-4319; High 207-897-4366 ext. 0

Basic needs/local services: call 211

COVID – 19 testing guidance: call 211 OR 1-866-811-5695 or text zip code to 898-211 mental health support

Crisis and Counseling: 1-888-568-1112; Local 207-621-2552

Intentional Warm Line (peer to peer): 1-866-771-9276

Disaster Distress line: 1-800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746

G.E.A.R. Support Network for parents/caregivers of children with emotional or behavioral health concerns: 1-800-264-9224

Homeless assistance: KBH Homeless Youth Outreach: Celia Robinson: 873-2136 Cell: 314-5558

Medical assistance: Contact your primary care provider. If emergency call 911.

Maine State Housing Authority: rent assistance/evictions 626-4600

Maine Dept. of Labor: Unemployment benefits 1-800-593-7660 available Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Apply for benefits online: https://wwwl.maine.gov/benefits/account/login.html

Childcare subsidy: 1-877-680-5866

Office for family indepencence: Child support services through Maine DHHS 1-855-797-4357

Food pantries/take out meals/soup pantries: Call before going to make sure there haven’t been changes

Spruce Mountain Lunch Program-contact school if you are not receiving this resource. Fridays include food pantry bags for the weekend

St. Rose of Lima Parish Hall 2 Church St., Jay. Enter by the parking lot entrance on Horan St. There is a ramp. Tuesdays 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., Wednesday and Friday 2-4 p.m. There is no phone, so just show up.

St. Rose Friday take out: Free prepared meals, can deliver on request. Fridays, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Call 897-2173

Fayette Baptist Church food pantry: Call 207-685-9492. Open Thursdays from 2-4 p.m.

Tri Town Ministerial Food Cupboard-Fresh produce, bread, canned goods

Emmanuel Assembly of God, 4 Fayette Road, Livermore Falls: Free take out meal, April 11, 11:30 a.m.-12: 30 p.m.

Care And Share Food Closet, Inc. serves the greater Farmington area. 508 Fairbanks Rd., Farmington. Open for regular service hours: Monday-Friday 12-2 p.m., Saturday 9-11 a.m. Also Tuesday and Saturday 9-11 a.m. each week, we will hand out extra food to clients and non-clients. Usually fresh produce, extra breads and/or pastries.

Bread of Life Ministries: Soup kitchen, 157 Water Street, Augusta. Kitchen hours: Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Phone 621-2541(kitchen) or 626-3434(office)

Monmouth Food Pantry at Community Church: 151 N Main St. Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 5:30-6:30 p.m., Wednesday 5-6 p.m. Phone 933-2400

Fayette Baptist Church Food Pantry: 39 Baldwin Hill Road. Open every Thursday from 9-4 p.m. Phone 685-9492

RSU 73 Meal site information

Any child 18 years old or younger is eligible to go to any one of these sites and pick-up breakfast and lunch. Meals will be packed to go and offered in a “drive thru” or “walk up” format to promote social distancing. All meals are free.

Sites and Times:

· Spruce Mountain Primary School (Gym Entrance w/Ramp) 8-11 a.m.

· Spruce Mountain High School (Door #10) 8-11 a.m.

· Spruce Mountain Superintends Office (Front Door) 8:00-11 a.m.

Buses will be parked at the following sites and times for meal pick-up

· Bean’s Corner Baptist Church (parking lot) 9-9:30 a.m.

· North Jay Fire Department (parking lot) 9:45-10:30 a.m.

· St. Rose Catholic Church (parking lot) 9:30-10:00 a.m.

· Meadowbrook Apartments (second entrance) 10:15-10:45 a.m.

· Pike Corner Mallard Mart (parking lot) 11-11:30 a.m.

· Brettun’s Variety (parking lot) 10-10:30 a.m.

Meals are intended to be eaten immediately or should be stored in the refrigerator. Please discard any leftovers within 3 days.

Meal pick-up will continue until further notice

Sites and time may change as needed. For questions, please contact Laura Lorette at 207-897-3978 or [email protected]

« Previous

filed under: