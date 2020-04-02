OXFORD — “First Congregational Church in South Paris is working with Aaron and Amanda Ouellette at Daddy O’s Restaurant in Oxford to provide a lot of free meals to the community,” says Reverend Don Mayberry, pastor at the church. “At First Congregational Church we have had a long time commitment in helping this community with food insecurity. At this time during the many lay-offs or people losing their jobs altogether due to the COVID 19 virus we understand the strain on many of our neighbors is incredible and we want to help,” says Mayberry. We also invite health care workers and first responders to take a meal. Through donations to the church’s discretionary fund the church is prepared to help.

Like most of the area restaurants Daddy-O’s is not able to offer their usual dining-in option but they are doing take-out. “Combining with Aaron and Amanda at Daddy O’s seemed like a natural fit since Daddy O’s has a history of community involvement and generosity as well” he said.

Each Friday for the next five weeks Daddy O’s will prepare 100 meals. The First Congregational Church will distribute them in the parking lot at Daddy O’s in the Oxford Plaza starting this Friday, April 3rd starting at 1 o’clock.

“Understanding the importance of social distancing we will deliver the meals from the back of a truck in the parking lot. We will sit in the truck with the meals waiting for pick up but we will not get out of the truck or interact with those coming for the meals. Furthermore we ask that those picking up meals adhere to the six foot separation guidelines that our public health officials suggest. This will help people have a meal and to stay well” says Mayberry. The meals will be frozen and easy to heat at home and are offered free for the taking, as needed on the honor system. “We understand this is a small effort but are happy to do our part along with Daddy O’s, those who have provided funds to our benevolence efforts over the years and so many others that serve this community.” The first meal delivery will take place this Friday, April 3 at 1:00 p.m. and will continue through Friday, May 1.

