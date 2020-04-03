Sometime this month most of us taxpaying adults will be receiving a $1,200 check from our Uncle Sam. For some, this will be a much-needed lifeline for food, shelter and other necessities. For others, it may provide a cushion of comfort during this troubled time.

Depending on one’s particular comfort level, I strongly urge all who are able to consider a cash donation of a portion of the awaited stimulus money to their local food pantry, as soon as possible. We can only guess at what the demand on these operations in the coming days will be but, without question, they will be stressed to a greater extent than ever.

David Hodgkins, Winthrop

« Previous

Next »