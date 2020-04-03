FARMINGTON — One area business is working hard to make sure area children have reading materials during COVID-19 school and library closures.

“With public and school libraries closed, many kids in Franklin County don’t have access to reading material,” Amber Kapiloff said. “Twice Sold Tales wants to change that with the lofty goal of getting 1,500 books into the homes of local students.”

Kapiloff co-owns the used book store with Ben Hanstein.

A $2,000 goal was set to cover the cost of the books. On Monday, March 30, Kapiloff posted the details of the plan on Facebook.

“We know this is a reach, but we also know this community pretty well,” she wrote in the post. “You tend to reach far.”

By Wednesday morning, Kapiloff had received $1,200 from community members and businesses. She had also received a donation of additional books from Wilton Public Library.

“We are going to get started with what we have and will be getting books to kids this week,” she said.

Books will be distributed with Friday’s meal pickup or deliveries for students at Cascade Brook School and W.G. Mallett School.

“All books have been sanitized and in quarantine for at least two weeks,” she added.

Kapiloff hopes to extend the program to other schools throughout the greater Franklin County area.

“As a small business owner I had to get really creative with how to generate income during this challenging time,” Kapiloff said. “Kids’ books are something we have a lot of. This just seems like a really good fit.”

To support the effort, money can be sent via Venmo to Amber-Kapiloff, PayPal to Amber Kapiloff. Checks can be sent to Twice Sold Tales, 155 Main St., Farmington, ME 04938. Be sure to note the funds are for Books for Kids.

