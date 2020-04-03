Tuesday, March 31, the New Sharon Town Office was demolished to make way for a new fire station/town office complex. Voters initially approved funding for the project at a special town meeting in December. A second vote was needed in March after it was determined the required Treasurer’s Financial Statement was not included in the initial warrant. Scott Landry photo

