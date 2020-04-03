Editor’s note: The following information was compiled prior to Governor Janet Mills mandate to shelter in place for the next month. Some listings may no longer be valid.

REGION — Below is a listing of resources available to help those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Food Closet

The Care and Share Food Closet in Farmington is offering curbside pickup of food Monday through Friday, 12-2 p.m. and Saturday, 9-11 a.m. A bread and pastry give-away is available Tuesday, 8:30-11 a.m. Food is brought out to those requesting it. Nothing can be taken back inside. Cat and dog food are also available. The Closet is not just for Farmington residents at this time.

Takeout meals

At St. Joseph Parish, takeout meals will be available on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the St. Joseph Parish hall on the corner of Quebec and Middle Street in Farmington.

Takeout meals will be available on Fridays from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the St. Rose Parish hall on 1 Church Street in Jay.

Zoom conferencing

The Success & Innovation Center at Mt. Blue Campus will be hosting daily Zoom video conferencing from 10 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. This is open only to Mt. Blue students and faculty to protect privacy.

Facebook groups

Farmington NEEDs and Better Together are two Facebook groups where community assistance, a place to offer goods/services or request a need can be shared.

Children’s programming

The Franklin County Children’s Task Force will continue offering its diaper depot, free clothing exchange and equipment swap with curbside pickup and drop off. Requests can be made by calling 778-6960 and if it is available, a FCCTF staff member will bring the item to your car on Church Street. All items are cleaned and sanitized. All workshop and class participants will have access to live streaming through Zoom. Call for more information.

Books

The Farmington Public Library has an online collection of audio and ebooks that can be borrowed through CloudLibrary for free. Access CloudLibrary on the FPL website or download the CloudLibrary app.

Devaney, Doak & Garrett Booksellers in Farmington is offering curbside pickup for any book orders placed online, over the phone, or by email. Shipping fees will be lowered to $1 for the time being, and the 3-book bundles (staff picks of new releases in each genre) are discounted at 15 percent.

Farmington Rec

The staff at the Farmington Rec Dept. has created enough online offerings for 8-10 weeks. A weekly schedule for programs, times, and supplies needed will be posted Sundays at 4 p.m.

Postings will be seven days a week, 3 times a day. The Recreation Department will either be going live, posting instructional videos or challenges daily at 10 a.m., 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. There will also be special events and other programming in addition to those times. Some programs and events will have prizes, awards, trophies, and raffles to go along with them to encourage participation. All programming and information will be posted to facebook.com/farmingtonrec.

The Farmington Community Center will remain closed to the public until April 27. All normal programming, rentals, and activities have also been canceled until at least April 27, at which time the situation will be reassessed.

For the next 60 days, Spectrum is offering free internet for all students who are required to stay home from school. To register call 1-844-488-8395. All installation fees are being waived.

Pet Food



The Pet Food Pantry at Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road, Farmington, is open this Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. Drive around the back of the building, it’s on your right about half way down. The Pet Food Pantry is open to community members the first and third Saturday of every month. Donations of pet food, litter, animal toys, and other pet supplies are always welcome.

