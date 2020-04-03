100 Years Ago 1920

“The Whip, a three-act comedy, to be presented in the Empire Theatre under the auspices of division No 8 Ancient Order of Hibernians. Thursday, April 15 has been selected as the date. This will be one of the most important amateur entertainment events of the season.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Oxford Plains Dragway’s announcement here of the two week postponement of the 1970 Drag Racing season has been greeted with mixed emotions by Maine hotrodders. Track officials have received various reactions to the switch of opening day from April 5th to Sunday April 18th, due to the effects of recent weather on the grounds surrounding the local strip. Some racers have expressed disappointment over the delay as many have been anxious to start ever since the temperature went above the freezing mark. Others however, felt the extra two weeks would give them just a little more time to prepare their drag machinery.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Going back in history five generations, Dan “Buzz” Adams will speak at the April 5 meeting of the Farmington Historical Society. Adams, owner-operator of Adams Funeral Home, will detail the changes that have occurred in the funeral business since his great-great-grandfather began the business five generations ago. A 6 p.m. supper will precede the 7p.m. meeting in the North Church Center. Society President Larry Dubord announced Open House Day will be held statewide June 10 for all museums and historical societies. The Farmington Historical Society will have the Titcomb House open.

The material used in Looking Back is reproduced exactly as it originally appeared, although misspelling and errors may be corrected.

