The Amtrak Downeaster, which serves riders from Boston to Brunswick, has announced that it would suspend all but one daily round-trip route in response to the coronavirus.

The rail line is already operating on a reduced schedule, but starting Monday, it will stop most remaining trips, according to its website. Café service also will be suspended indefinitely.

The announcement comes after Gov. Janet Mills issued an executive order Tuesday mandating that travelers use public transportation only for essential purposes and when absolutely necessary.

Station buildings in Brunswick, Freeport, Saco and Wells will be closed, so passengers there should head straight to the platform.

The Portland station will be open from 4:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday. On weekends, the schedule is 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Ticket agents will be available at the station.

The Downeaster also is waiving change fees for reservations made before May 31 of this year, though differences in fares may still apply.

