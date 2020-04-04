People enjoy the beautiful weather Saturday afternoon in Simard Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lauren Rizzolo of Auburn and her daughters Nova, right, and Sage, left, spent some time along the Androscoggin River Saturday afternoon in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Lauren Rizzolo of Auburn and her daughter Nova watch ducks in the Androscoggin River swim past Saturday afternoon in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
A bee collects pollen from some early blooming crocuses on College Street in Lewiston Saturday morning. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Auburn Fire and Rescue personnel wear an extra layer of personal protective equipment as they transport a patient to the hospital who was having trouble breathing. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo
Michael Chizmar hangs out outside his apartment in Auburn Saturday afternoon. “I am used to the activity and social interaction that is normally going on and this quiet is weird.” He lives in the apartment above Firehouse Grill in Auburn. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal Buy this Photo