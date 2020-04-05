LIVERMORE FALLS – Margueritte “Penny” Geneva Hodgkins, 66, a resident of Livermore Falls, passed away peacefully, Friday, April 3, 2020 at Harris House in Livermore Falls surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. She was born July 12, 1953 in Farmington, the daughter of William S. Hodgkins and Geneva M. (DeMillo) Hodgkins. Penny lived at home with her parents throughout most of her years, going for her daily rides and adventures in the family car with the “PENNY” number plate. She loved the leaves in the fall, snow in winter, her walks in summer and observing birds and nature through the windows; but especially the rides.Her father continued the daily routine following her mother’s passing in 2008 until an injury in 2011, at which time she found her new home, Harris House.She loved the Harris House and staff from day one. Moving to the Harris House gave her an extended “New Family” and she especially loved her time with her family, new friends and staff at Harris House and Bright Futures. Penny expressed herself through her eyes and those who knew her closely shared in her happiness and feelings.Between Harris House and Bright Futures, she got new opportunities for more adventure and enjoyment, especially summer camp at Pine Tree Camp and the shopping and eating out at various locations. Penny was a special gift to her family and friends; her memory will always be treasured.She was predeceased by her parents; and a special uncle, Larry Mitchell. She is survived by her brother, William and wife, Jane Hodgkins; niece, Angela and husband, Jack Richards and their son Jake and daughter Samantha Richards; nephew Jeff and wife Jennifer Hodgkins and son Dane Hodgkins.Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comA private committal service will be announced at a later date, at Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls. There will also be a “Celebration of Life Gathering” at the Harris House at a later date. Arrangements by FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent toHarris House/Bright Futures45 Brookside Ave.Livermore Falls, ME 04254

« Previous