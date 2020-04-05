MINOT – Minot’s oldest resident and first selectwomen has died. Noella R. Hemond, 100, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020 at her home where she has lived for the last 75 years, with her family by her side.She was born in Lewiston Dec. 26, 1919, the daughter of Roseanna Gauthier and Cyrille Ferland. In the early 1920s her father purchased a farm and the family moved to the Hardscrabble Road in Poland. Noella attended the one room school house a short distance from where she lived.On Sept. 2, 1940, Noella married the love of her life, Roland E. Hemond of Minot. They lived in Minot and Auburn while Roland worked at H P Hoods as a night shipper. In 1945 they purchased their farm on the Pottle Hill Road in Minot, and spent the remainder of their lives there together until Roland’s death in 2007. Over the years she knitted many pairs of mittens and slippers. Noella loved to work on genealogy, take rides with her husband and they always had to stop and get an ice cream someplace.Their dairy farm in Minot is well known across the state of Maine and New England. Over the years she and Roland received many awards, from Outstanding Young Farmer in 1956 to the Ford Foundation Awards and many more. R E Hemond Farm Inc. has been a top 10 quality milk producer for Oakhurst Dairy for over 30 years.Noella was elected Minot’s first selectwomen in the early 1970s, she also held the Boston Post Cane as its oldest resident, received the Spirit of America Award, was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Ransom Church, Mechanic Falls, treasurer of Maple Grove Cemetery and a life member of the Minot Historical Society.She will be remembered by her family and friends as a kind, loving, considerate person who loved kids and was always ready for a good party.She is survived by her children, Lucille Hodsdon (Paul), Norway, Jeanne Letourneau, Minot, Rolande Poland (Douglas), Boswell, Ind., Rose Aikman and (Michael Baird), Mechanic Falls, Richard Hemond (Cindy), Minot and Ann French and (Leon Hinkley), Sabattus; 14 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.Noella was predeceased by her husband, Roland; sons, Roland Jr. and Robert, a daughter, Rita; grandsons, Peter, Philip, Patrick, Paul, Alan and Mark Hodsdon and a granddaughter, Dawn Watts; daughter-in-law, Deborah Hemond, sons-in-law, James Aikman and Germain Letourneau.The family gives special thanks to Noella’s care givers over the last 2 ½ years, Angel Matson and Elaine Newell, they are very special people. Also, Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice for their care and guidance at the end of life. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Services have been trusted to The Fortin Group/Plummer Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation, and Monument Services. 207-783-8545. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to theMinot Historical Societyc/o Jeanne Letourneau90 Pottle Hill RoadMinot, ME 04258

