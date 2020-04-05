Androscoggin County

• Nathan Locke, 25, of Casco, on a charge of violating conditions of release, 12:45 p.m. Sunday, at 9 Boat Hill Road in Poland.

Auburn

• Craig Morrissette, 44, of Auburn, on a charge of domestic violence assault, 12:07 a.m. Sunday, on Court Street.

