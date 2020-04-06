New Auburn Seniors cancel bingo, meetings
AUBURN — The New Auburn Seniors, who meet on Mondays in the basement of Sacred Heart Church on Western Ave. in Auburn, are canceling their weekly bingo games and meetings until further notice.
