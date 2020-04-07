NORWAY — Although the office is closed until further notice, it is still business as usual for the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine (CRCofWM). Due to the innovation and generosity of many wellness providers throughout western Maine, the CRCofWM is able to continue its programming by offering a variety of virtual wellness classes and support to anyone impacted by cancer. Like other similar agencies, while the office is closed, staff members are still available by phone or email to provide resources and support.

“We are very grateful to the wellness providers and others who have helped us to rethink how we reach our audience during this time of social distancing,” said Diane Madden, executive director. “Having the ability to offer a variety of classes, such as yoga, meditation, EFT/Tapping and self-reiki via videoconferencing, allows clients to connect with their computer or smart phone and, in some cases, only a telephone is needed to participate. We have plans to add additional virtual programs, including social and support groups over the next few weeks. We want to reduce the isolation that many people are experiencing and help them keep mentally and physically well.”

In the following weeks, CRCofWM volunteers are mobilizing to make phone calls to current and former clients to social interaction and to triage any extreme needs they might have and assist them in connecting to the resources. In the meantime, Madden is available to take calls at 207-890-0329.

The virtual classes and instructions for connecting are on the CRCofWM’s website, www.crcofwm.org. Instructions for connecting to classes are provided to the individual after they sign up for the class. Donations may be mailed to CRCWM, PO Box 263, Norway, ME 04268 or made online.

