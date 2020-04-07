Events at Auburn Public Library cancelled

AUBURN — The Auburn Public Library announces that all events scheduled for April at the library have been cancelled, including a talk by historian Alan Elze, detailing the history of the construction of the Trans-Continental Railroad. The talk was to take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28. Also cancelled is a program that was scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, to hear Carol Hanscombe talk about the “Extraordinary Origins of Everyday Things.”

RCAM’s annual Auction for Action postponed

TURNER — Rural Community Action Ministry’s ninth annual Auction for Action, which was slated for Saturday, April 25, has been cancelled. RCAM is in the process of shifting to an online auction format with the online event most likely happening in mid-May.

Pickwick Club meeting cancelled

AUBURN — The Pickwick Club, Maine’s Dickens and Victorian literature reading and discussion group, was due to meet Saturday, April 25, at the Auburn Public Library. That meeting has been cancelled. Anyone wishing to join the club in the future may call Alexis at 207-779-8979 or Joanne at 207-583-6957 for more information.

New Auburn Seniors cancels bingo, meetings

AUBURN — The New Auburn Seniors, who meet Mondays in the basement at Sacred Heart Church on Western Avenue in Auburn, are canceling their weekly bingo games and meetings until further notice.

The Table postpones 3-C Clothing giveaway

NORWAY — The Table is postponing the 3-C Clothing giveaway planned for Saturday, April 25, due to the COVID 19 and the stay-at-home order from Gov. Janet Mills.

Residents are asked to remember the 3-C when deciding what to do with those lightly used clothing and light housekeeping items. With many people out of work and struggling there will be an even greater need for clothing when the 3-C is able to happen.

The 3-C Clothing giveaway is held in the spring and fall at the Norway Grange and open and free to anyone in need of clothes or light housekeeping items.

Look for new activities to open up at the Little Yellow Schoolhouse as well as the Norway Grange when The Table is able to gather in groups. “Like” The Table on Facebook to keep up to date with the events. For more information, email A-J Alexander at [email protected] and put The Table in the subject line.

« Previous