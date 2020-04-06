100 Years Ago: 1920

The Girls’ Friendly club of the Sixth Street Church will meet Monday evening with Miss Helen Moffitt. Mrs. Esther Freeman will assist in entertaining.

50 Years Ago: 1970

Harry W. Woodard Jr…executive director of the Auburn Housing Authority addressed the City Council last night and said the developer of the Squire Hills housing project has advised the AHA that he will absorb the cost of the installation of a 48-inch, storm sewer in the project area. Woodard told the council he had received word from Harry Mann, Monday morning, immediately checked with the Department of Housing and Urban Development to see if that agency would accept such a plan, and received confirmation at mid-afternoon Monday. The 48-inch sewer line has been a controversial item in the Squire Hills planning and was considered one of the items that boosted the per-unit cost of the project to a level that was too high to gain the acceptance of DHUD.

25 Years Ago: 1995

Students from the KIDS Team in kindergarten through grade three at the Guy E. Rowe School entertained family and friends Tuesday night. Using new skills they have been learning in a program called Conflict Resolution, the students demonstrated ways of handling themselves in conflict situations by performing skits and singing songs. This technique involves students earning how to express their needs and feelings without using violent or hurtful behavior. With the help of this program the students have not only learned new ways to communicate more clearly but also how to listen to others and become more aware of different points of view. Third-grade teacher Jacinthe Sirois, who piloted the program, noted that the students are learning many communication skills.

