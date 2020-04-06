So what have you found so far, as you’ve taken to cleaning and decluttering in the home-bound throes of COVID-19?
Last week, I discovered an unopened 2010 Squirrel Stuff Calendar in the depths of a cupboard — and *bonus* it turns out the dates will be good again in 2021!
(And yes, that’s a rare leopard squirrel on the cover . . .)
So what have YOU found in the last few weeks? We’d love to see it! Send a picture of your weird or funny or heart-tugging find along with a little bit about the item, your first name and hometown to Staff Writer Kathryn Skelton at [email protected]
Thanks! (And thanks from the squirrels.)
