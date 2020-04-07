The acting secretary of the U.S. Navy should resign after his harsh words for an aircraft carrier captain who sought to protect the nearly 5,000 members of his crew from an outbreak of COVID-19, Maine’s two members of Congress said Tuesday.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, who represents the 2nd District, said Thomas Modly showed “a profound lack of judgment and a callous strain of leadership that are beneath the office he holds.”

“Acting Secretary Modly’s behavior and lack of leadership endangers the brave men and women of our Navy and he must resign,” said U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree, a 1st District Democrat.

Modly called the fired captain of the nuclear-powered carrrier, Brett Crozier, “too naive or too stupid” to retain command of the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt after allowing a letter detailing his concerns about the pandemic’s impact on his ship’s crew to reach the public. Modley later apologized for his choice of words.

Golden, who served in the Marines in Iraq and Afghanistan, said the captain had sought to protect the health and well-being of his crew. Three of its sailors tested positive for the virus last month and at least 200 more have tested positive for it more recently.

“Mr. Modly’s failure to meet the high standards expected of our Navy’s leaders renders him unsuitable for duty as acting secretary of the Navy,” Golden said in news release. “I believe he should resign.”

Pingree said in a prepared statement that “it was reprehensible for Acting Secretary Modly’s to stand before the sailors of the USS Theodore Roosevelt and insult the decorated Naval Officer who was fired for trying to protect them from the spread of COVID-19. Acting Secretary Modly’s indefensible attacks on Captain Brett Crozier demonstrate that he is unfit to lead the men and women who serve in the Navy.”

Pingree said that Modly’s “perilous temperament demonstrates that he lacks the leadership needed to meet the unprecedented challenge we face. His unsound judgement extends beyond his degrading remarks aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt to his lack of responsiveness to concerns about the shipbuilding workforce at Bath Iron Works who are at risk.”

Golden said that Modly has already demonstrated a “dangerous brand of leadership” towards “the men and women who form the backbone of our shipbuilding workforce, such as those at Bath Iron Works, who continue to work in close quarters despite obvious risks posed by the current COVID-19 public health crisis.”

Golden, Pingree and Maine’s other federal lawmakers – U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King – have pressed Modly and the Navy to allow more flexibility for BIW to address health and safety concerns among its workforce.

“At this critical moment, when leadership matters most, the Navy’s priority should be to maintain readiness by protecting its most valuable, irreplaceable asset – its men and women in uniform and the shipbuilders who support them – from COVID-19,” the first-term Democrat from Lewiston said.

Lisa Savage of Solon, an independent candidate for U.S. Senate this year, said Modly “traveled all the way to Guam to address the crew after he sacked their captain, and then spoke so poorly that he himself looks to be in danger of losing his post.”

Savage said she hopes that with public health at stake, Gov. Janet Mills will stop deferring to Modly’s leadership and take action to shut down the shipyard in order to protect Mainers.

Golden’s three Republican challengers, who are vying in a primary to be the GOP nominee in the general election, have not yet responded to requests for comment.

This story will be updated.

