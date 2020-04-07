This week, the Buzz is building, brewing and sewing.

There’s a new Dunkin’ Donuts proposed for Lewiston that’s technically an expanding Dunkin’ on the move.

Developer Connor Realty LLC has submitted plans to the Lewiston Planning Board to build a 7,083-square foot multi-tenant building at 1896 Lisbon Street with a Dunkin’ Donuts and drive-thru on one end and space for two other retailers next to it.

City Planner Doug Greene said the $1.1 million project would build on a vacant lot next to Landscape World.

This Dunkin’ would replace a smaller, existing store currently cohabitating with a gas station just up the road.

“They want to expand, Dunkin’ is going great guns,” Greene said. “We’re still in the review stage. There’s a traffic study in the works, meetings with transportation folks. These Dunkin’s generate a lot of traffic and require a traffic movement permit, which is a whole other review process.”

Developers have indicated they’d like to start construction as soon as the project is approved.

Downtown living

After buying the property back in 2017 with plans to convert the commercial space to housing, work is officially underway at 199 Lisbon St.

Owner Jules Patry pulled a building permit in March for the $996,000 project with contractor Bradford & Conant, LLC.

The building’s been home to Marcotte Furniture and, more recently, Compass Coin and Jewelry. Patry plans to convert floors two, three and four into 12 market-rate apartments, six one-bedroom and six two-bedroom.

The first floor has space that could accommodate two retail or office tenants.

“The plan was to be done later this year,” he said Tuesday. “We’ve stalled things a little because of the pandemic, but hopefully this is just a momentary blip.”

Masonry restoration work is nearly finished on the Pine Street facade and the goal is to work on the Lisbon Street facade this spring.

“We’ve removed all of the old windows and we’re in the process of ordering all new windows for the building,” Patry added.

He hopes to start renting them out this winter.

Shields up

Within days of launching WeHaveFaceMasks.com, Lewiston’s Allen Manufacturing opened WeHaveFaceShields.com for business and between the two, it’s sewing and cutting up a storm.

President David Allen said the company, based in the Hill Mill, has shipped close to 15,000 masks and 3,000 shields.

Both are being made in the factory.

“Right now, I believe we have 21 stitchers,” said Allen, adding that he’s looking to add at least 15 more this week.

The cloth masks are being sold at cost and the face shields, made out of a clear marine vinyl, just above cost, he said. “Raw material prices keep going up, so we have to adjust to that.”

Allen said he’s seeing a mix of small and large orders. According to the company’s website:

“On March 28th at 2pm, a local hospital called us and asked if we could make them a face shield. They are planning ahead in the event of a shortage. A mask with the same specs as ours was reviewed by their head of infectious disease and it was given the green light. Two hours later we began production for their backup supply and we have now elected to offer this product to other hospitals and medical facilities.”

The shields are selling for $14.98 each and the masks are now selling in packs of 20 and up.

