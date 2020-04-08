UPDATED 11:45 a.m.

LEWISTON — Central Maine Healthcare announced Wednesday it will furlough approximately 300 workers “to ensure stabilized finances as it prepares for a surge in patients battling the coronavirus.”

The move affects about 10% of the health system’s approximately 3,000-member workforce. According to the system, 64% of those furloughed staff members volunteered.

The temporary leaves take effect April 12. Employees will continue to receive health insurance, with CMHC paying both the employer and employee portion of the cost.

CMHC does not expect the furlough to last more than 90 days. Leave may be shorter in some cases.

The furloughs impact nearly every department of the health system, which includes Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, Bridgton Hospital and Rumford Hospitals, as well as clinics and medical practices throughout the region.

Like other health systems in Maine, CMHC rescheduled elective procedures, surgeries and doctor’s appointments as COVID-19 took hold in Maine. That drop in work led to steep drops in revenue, according to the system.

“We deeply appreciate and are grateful for the sacrifices of our team members at this difficult time,” CEO Jeff Brickman said in a statement released Wednesday. “Health care organizations everywhere are seeing an immediate economic impact of this pandemic. We needed to act prudently now, to ensure our viability going forward and our growth in a post-COVID future.”

System officials said the furloughs will not affect CMHC’s patient care, adding that many of the furloughed staffers work in nonclinical areas or support roles.

In addition to the furloughs, CMHC has temporarily consolidated several medical practices or reduced their hours. Senior executives, including the CEO, are taking temporary pay cuts, and other leaders are deferring 5% to 10% of their pay.

It’s unclear whether additional workers may be furloughed. Spokeswoman Kate Carlisle said there are too many unknowns — how long the pandemic will last, when it will peak in Maine, what a surge will look like for Maine hospitals — for the system to speculate on the future.

“We hope to call our team members back to work soon,” she said.

This story will be updated.

