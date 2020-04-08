PARIS — Maine Machine Products Co. has a new owner and the 167 employees won’t notice much change, President John Brocke said.

The business at 79 Prospect Ave. was purchased April 2 by Pine Island Capital Partners of New York, Bain Capital Credit of Boston and Compass Partners Capital of Stamford, Conn.

Maine Machine Products was one of four companies owned by Precinmac Precision Machining, described in a news release as a manufacturer of machined components and assemblies in the aerospace and defense, semiconductor, and general industrials sectors.

The group of investors from the Northeast purchased Precinmac, an affiliate of GenNx360 Capital Partners of New York, for an undisclosed sum.

“It’s business as usual,” Brocke said. “Same management team, same protocols . . . a different owner, but the same strategy.”

He said the company is growing and has about 10 open positions.

“We’ve been on about 30 percent annual growth rate for the past five years,” Brocke said.

According to previous reporting, Roland L. Sutton founded Maine Machine Products Co. in 1956 and sold the company to an affiliate of GenNx360 in 2010.

