A 78-year-old Bowdoin man who was reported missing Tuesday night has been found alive.

According to Maine Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, James Conway left his West Road home at around 2 p.m., and was reported missing by his wife about four hours later.

Game Warden Dave Chabot and a K9 tracker found Conway at about 7:45 p.m. on the edge of a wooded road about 300 yards from his home, unresponsive and suffering from hypothermia.

The temperatures were in the low 40s that evening.

Conway was hospitalized at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for observation. He was still there as of Wednesday morning, according Mark Latti, a spokesman for Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

According to a Sagadahoc County Communications Center post on Facebook, Conway hasn’t been diagnosed with dementia, “however family is concerned there is a possibility of dementia setting in.”

Conway was last seen working in his yard at around 2 p.m. His wife noticed he did not come in for his evening nap or dinner.

Bowdoin Fire Chief Tom Garrepy said Conway’s wife went looking for him at around 5 p.m. and spent a little over an hour searching for Conway in the woods before she reported him missing. The area behind their home is heavily wooded. It was not unusual for him to go outside or take walks with his wife.

Garrepy said Conway was wet and very cold when a Game Warden found him.

“Had it been a couple hours more, we may not have found him alive,” he said.

