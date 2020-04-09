Just because all events have been cancelled to curtail the spread of COVID-19, doesn’t mean individuals can’t do their part to contribute to Earth Day. The Western Foothills Land Trust is encouraging everyone out for a walk to wear gloves and brig a trash bag and contribute to making the community a little cleaner. Kevin Robichaud gathers trash while he takes a socially distant walk.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Democrat Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles