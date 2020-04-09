NORWAY — The Table is postponing the 3-C Clothing giveaway planned for April 25th due to the COVID 19 and the Stay at Home Order from Maine’s Governor Janet Mills. During this time of rest with the stay at home order it gives people plenty of time to do their spring cleaning. Be sure to remember the 3-C when deciding what to do with those lightly used clothing and light housekeeping items. Hold onto it for now and when we are able to gather in groups we will make arrangements for the donations. Remember all the donations go to the local people of Oxford Hills. With many people out of work and struggling there will be an even greater need for clothing when the 3-C is able to happen. The 3-C Clothing giveaway is held in the spring and fall at the Norway Grange and open and free to anyone in need of clothes or light housekeeping items.

As we go through this pandemic we want everyone to know that we miss everyone at our Friday Fun Nights and Breakfasts on Saturday mornings. Be looking for new activities to open up at the Little Yellow School house as well as the Norway Grange when we are able to gather in groups. Like The Table on Facebook to keep up to date with the events. For more information you may also email A-J Alexander at [email protected] and put The Table in the subject line.

