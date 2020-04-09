LEWISTON — The City Council unanimously approved an employment agreement Thursday that will make Denis D’Auteuil the new city administrator this summer.

Following the retirement announcement from longtime City Administrator Ed Barrett in February, the City Council opened the position for applications from internal candidates.

D’Auteuil, the current deputy city administrator, applied and was subsequently offered the position by the City Council.

According to a council memo, the initial term of the agreement will be for three years. D’Auteuil’s starting salary will be $120,000.

“I am honored to have been selected as the next Lewiston City Administrator,” D’Auteuil wrote in a statement released following the council vote Thursday. “I’ve always been proud to be a native of this community and look forward to expanding my role, in concert with our elected officials, in moving Lewiston forward. There is no greater honor than to be able to serve the residents of my home town.”

D’Auteuil, a Lewiston native and resident, came to Lewiston in 2017 after serving six years in Auburn, first at Auburn Public Services and then for a year and a half as assistant city manager. He was named acting city manager in September 2016, following the departure of Howard Kroll. D’Auteuil then came to Lewiston in early 2017.

Following the vote, which had been rescheduled from Tuesday following technical difficulties, Mayor Mark Cayer said D’Auteuil’s recent role during the COVID-19 crisis made it clear he is a leader.

“As we entered this selection process, the City Council and I knew that Denis was a strong candidate,” Cayer said. “In my time as mayor, I have had the opportunity to work closely with him and have observed his strong leadership abilities, particularly as he has served as Lewiston’s incident commander for the current health emergency.

“When he was interviewed by the council, it became clear that his knowledge of the community, management skills and the respect he has earned from city department heads and employees will allow the city to transition to new administrative leadership without missing a beat.”

In February, Barrett announced he would retire after 45 years in municipal government.

Barrett came to Lewiston after serving more than 20 years as city manager in Bangor. Before that, he was an assistant city manager for Wichita Falls, Texas. He began his career working in the budget office in Tucson, Arizona.

Barrett’s contract with the city expires at the end of June.

In a prepared statement from the city, Barrett said he knew D’Auteuil would play “a key role in transitioning the city’s administration” when Barrett retired.

“I selected (D’Auteuil) with the belief that he had the skills, ability and temperament to take over,” Barrett said. “In the two years we have worked together, his performance has done nothing but reinforce my evaluation of him. I’m pleased that he has been selected for this position.”

