NORWAY — Town of Norway nomination papers are due April 10 to fill elected office vacancies. Nomination papers are still available for all offices vacancies; 1 -SAD #17 Board, 2 -Norway Library Trustee and 2 -Selectboard. If you are interested, please contact Town Clerk, Shirley Boyce at 743-6651.

