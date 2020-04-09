Following two days of heavy rain, water rushes from the side channel at Snow Falls in West Paris. Nicole Carter / Advertiser Democrat

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Advertiser Democrat, Little androscoggin River, west paris maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles