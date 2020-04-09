LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent Scott Albert has announced that due to the storm warning, all RSU 73 meal sites will be closed Friday.
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
News
Storm closes RSU 73 meal sites Friday
-
Varsity Maine
MPA cancels Maine high school spring sports season as coronavirus outbreak lingers
-
Maine
Maine inmate, first to earn master’s degree in prison, petitions for clemency
-
Uncategorized
Query: The virus and your discoveries
-
Lewiston-Auburn
Maine’s Bicentennial Parade in Lewiston-Auburn rescheduled for August