Members of the Mary Dillingham-Burnt Meadow Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution joined with Sharon Ann Paradis, left, of Quilts of Valor to honor Cecile Burgoyne, right, a Franco America War veteran at Fusion Restaurant in Lewiston on March 14. Burgoyne was presented a homemade quilt. She told humorous stories of her Army service during the 1951 Korean Conflict. Burgoyne was the only French woman in Army Basic Training at that time. She made lifelong friends as she served as a typist in Virginia, Kentucky and California. After her Army service, Burgoyne worked in the banking sector for 30 years and joined Post 153, American Legion, New Auburn. She wears the white cap of a former national chaplain and flew on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2018.