What used to be considered “convenience” has now been deemed necessary during the coronavirus pandemic. Ordering delivery or curbside pickup to a store were available options, but now in many instances they are the only option.

Businesses know that, and some have made the accessibility or affordability of those options more consumer-friendly. But businesses still need to make money, and sometimes there’s a catch.

Need groceries from Shaw’s or BJ’s? Both stores offer same-day delivery through Instacart, which means no standing in line outside waiting to get a turn to go in and no estimating what 6 feet of social distancing looks like.

There’s a trade-off, however.

At Shaw’s, orders need to be $35 or more to be delivered, and there is a delivery fee. One look at the pricing policy for delivery on Shaw’s website shows the following message: “Item prices are higher than in-store prices in your area. In-store prices, promotions, offers, coupons and discounts may not apply. Purchases do not earn loyalty program rewards such as gas rewards.”

BJ’s, on its website, posts that it has a flat $14.99 delivery fee, and will deliver to locations within a 15-20 minute drive from the store. The store is running a promotion for free delivery on orders of $35 or more.

Delivery services used by restaurants also come with fees, be they expected or unexpected.

GrubHub’s website makes note of a standard 12.5% service fee, a delivery fee, small order fees, and minimum orders for some restaurants. The service also offers GrubHub+, which gives subscribers, who pay a monthly fee, free delivery on orders of $12 or more at select restaurants.

DoorDash has a similar subscription offering called DashPass, which advertises free delivery and reduced service fees. The service is also running free delivery promotions for Local Restaurant Weekend and first-time customers. Both promos have minimum order amounts.

Uber Eats offers free delivery from some restaurants — minimum orders, depending on the restaurant — but does include other fees.

From the Uber Eats website: “Service fees equal 15% of an order’s subtotal. This fee does not apply to restaurants that deliver their own orders. . . . Small order fees apply when an order’s subtotal is less than a certain amount. This fees varies by city, but is either $2 for subtotals less than $10 or $3 for subtotals less than $15. You can remove the fee by adding more items.”

Sam’s Italian Restaurants is doing deliveries in Lewiston and Auburn, with a $20 order minimum and $6 delivery fee. The service is available from its Lewiston locations on Main Street, Sabattus Street and Lisbon Street, and its Auburn store on Minot Avenue.

Side by Each Brewing has a delivery fee of $5 for orders under $30, but free delivery on orders above that threshold. The brewery, which also offers Coffee By Design coffee, has also extended its delivery distance to places outside the Lewiston/Auburn area, depending on the day and location.

Baxter Brewing has no delivery fee, but minimum orders. The brewery is also advertising that any tip from a delivery will be given to Good Shepherd Food Bank.

“It’s good to know that it’s going to a good place,” Baxter’s Adam Platz said.

