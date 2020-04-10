KINGFIELD — Kingfield Patrons, Friends and Fans of the Kingfield POPS. A few days ago, the Kingfield POPS Board of Directors reviewed the concerns our community is facing with the COVID 19 virus outbreak spreading across the country, specifically our Maine communities and the many unknown factors that may impact our lives in the weeks ahead.

At this time, we have made the very difficult decision to postpone the annual Kingfield POPS Concert until next summer, June 26, 2021. While we are hopeful that the social distancing requirement is gone by June, we recognize that our continued success is in large part due to the significant support that we receive from local businesses. These are the same local businesses that are being impacted by the current situation, therefore we do not want to be an undue burden on our supporters. As a non-profit volunteer organization, with a mission to provide visual and performing arts experiences, we will continue our outreach programming through schools and community events.

For those who have already donated or purchased tickets we will honor your support at our 2021 event, however, if you prefer those monies to be refunded or applied differently please contact the POPS at [email protected] com or 207 265-7677.

This is a difficult time for all of us and just one of the things that we will miss is welcoming the start of summer with the Kingfield POPS. Keep safe, wash your hands, be kind and look out for your fellow neighbor – see you in 2021.

