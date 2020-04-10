FARMINGTON — Students in Regional School Unit 9 will not be returning to their classrooms this spring.

Tuesday, April 7, Education Commissioner Pender Makin, citing federal coronavirus guidance about avoiding large group and in-person instruction for 8 to 20 weeks, notified school officials of her recommendation that districts finish the 2019-20 academic year using remote and distance learning programs. Her recommendation has the support of Governor Janet Mills.

Supt. Tina Meserve sent an announcement to staff, students and parents Wednesday, April 8, that read in part, “RSU 9 schools will be preparing for remote learning for the remainder of the school year. If the Governor were to declare it safe to return to on-site education, we would consider returning at that time to allow students and staff to have closure for this academic year.”

Meserve’s letter noted the district’s goal is to be a source of support. Staff will continue to provide remote learning activities for students.

“We understand that each household’s circumstances are different, so please reach out

to your child’s teacher if you need support or have questions about the work provided. Specific details around grading, promotion, and earning credits are being developed and will be shared with the Board for approval. Notification will go out to families as soon as the process is complete,” the letter continued.

Students will still be fed, with the exception of April 20-24, a scheduled school vacation week.

“We are working on the details (for end of year activities) and will present a proposal to the board next Tuesday at the board meeting,” Meserve said by email Wednesday afternoon.

