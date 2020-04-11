OXFORD – George F. McGilvery, a resident of Oxford, passed away peacefully April 8, 2020, at CMMC. He was born in Lewiston, January 31, 1931, the son of the late Carroll I. and Mildred (Fogg) McGilvery. Educated in the Lewiston schools, he was a graduate of Maine Central Institute and Nichols College.He was previously married to Dorothy Bouchard who predeceased him in 2000.Mr. McGilvery was employed by Central Maine Power Co. for 39 years, retiring in 1991. He was a member of the Board of Directors of the Central Maine Power Co. Employees Federal Credit Union. During his retirement years he did considerable traveling. Some of most memorable trips were to Antarctica, Bora Bora and Russia.He was a member of Ashlar Lodge 105, a member of the Lewiston Lodge of Perfection, Auburn Council Princes of Jerusalem, H.H. Dickey Chapter Rose Croix, Maine Consistory Valley of Portland and a member of Kora Temple. He was a member of the Kora Arab Patrol and the Kora Temple Band.He was a member of the Park Avenue United Methodist Church.He is survived by his wife, Laurie J. McGilvery, and several cousins.Graveside service and burial will be at Mount Auburn Cemetery at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to www.funeralalternatives.netIn lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, Springfield, Mass.

« Previous