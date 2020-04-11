Androscoggin County

• Andrew Denis, 32, transient, on charges of unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating under the influence of drugs, 2:58 a.m. Thursday on Route 202 in Greene.

• Jeffery Dolloff, 63, transient, on a charge of probation violation, 4:04 p.m. Saturday on Canal Street.

