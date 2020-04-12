One of the stresses of the coronavirus pandemic is the uncertainty of how long it will last. We do not know when it will be safe to relax restrictions and reduce the need for social distancing. If precautions remain necessary into the fall election season, Americans should not have to choose between voting or staying safe.

For the most consequential election of our lifetimes, we cannot allow democracy to be held hostage by COVID-19. State and federal action is needed to enable voters to cast ballots without feeling endangered. This means more early voting days, more polling places and additional voting booths to avoid crowding. It means postage-free absentee ballots for all who request them. It means universal availability of vote-by-mail.

Politicians will try to fight this out over which party stands to benefit most by lower or higher voter turnout. The focus, instead, has to be the safety of whichever eligible voters choose to vote, whether they be Democrats, Republicans or independents.

Richard Fortier, New Gloucester