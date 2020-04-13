A pole lies beside Lisbon Street in Lewiston after it was snapped off by a car Monday afternoon. According to Lt. David St. Pierre of the Lewiston Police Department, Linnie Goodwin, 63, of Lewiston was driving on Lisbon Street at 12:33 p.m. when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a telephone pole. The pole and a wire fell into the roadway, according to St. Pierre. No injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred between Lisbon Street News and Martel School. Emergency crews cleared the scene by 1:20 p.m., and public works employees salvaged what equipment they could from the pole. St. Pierre said that police are continuing to investigate the accident. Russ Dillingham/Sun Journal

