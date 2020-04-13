A pair of resolutions before the Mechanic Falls Town Council on Tuesday night appear to close the chapter on the contentious relationships between the council and Town Manager Zakk Maher.

The two items, if passed, would in effect give Maher a vote of confidence for his performance in running town government.

The first resolution states that “on June 17, 2019, the Mechanic Falls Council erroneously sought to terminate Zachary Maher’s employment. That decision was without merit and unjustified.”

The second resolution says the Town Council placed Maher on administrative leave due to performance issues. The current council says it “approves of Zachary Maher’s job performance and looks forward to working with him.”

Maher said he sees the resolutions as an attempt to “clear the air” from last year when the council attempted to remove him from office.

“We are moving forward on good terms,” Maher said.

Tuesday’s meeting also includes the council ratifying the appointment of Alan Plummer as code enforcement officer, building inspector and health & safety officer. He will replace Fred Collins, who recently resigned to become code enforcement officer for Otisfield.

The agenda also includes the appointment of election clerks and a review of the town audit.

Back for more discussion is the fate of the building at 22 Pleasant St. The town purchased the former medical building to use as a town hall, Maher said. Later councils rejected that plan when studies showed the building could not accommodate all the municipal offices and the property was put up for sale. Since the coronavirus outbreak, no showings of the property have been conducted.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: