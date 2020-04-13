LEWISTON – The Department of Health and Human Services has given final approval to Central Maine Healthcare’s proposed Central Maine Cancer Center.

According to a news release from CMMC, the authorization was given last week.

Central Maine Healthcare officials have said the $38 million, 50,000-square-foot building will update and centralize cancer treatment in one building on Central Maine Medical Center’s campus at Holland and Main streets.

CMMC’s radiation oncology and medical oncology are separated by a length of three football fields, according to Central Maine Healthcare.

“Cutting-edge care, in one convenient, accessible location – this will be of great benefit to our patients,” Jeff Brickman, CEO of Central Maine Healthcare, said. “It’s part of our commitment to offer great access to healthcare in Maine.”

The cancer center will also house new equipment, according to Brickman, including new linear accelerators critical for radiation therapy.

The Dempsey Center, in a letter expressing support for the center, wrote that “the (cancer center) will offer Central Mainers another reason to get the highest quality of care close to where they live and work.”

Work on the new cancer center is expected to start later in the year, according to Central Maine Healthcare officials.

