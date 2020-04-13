Two workers at Sappi North America’s Westbrook paper mill have tested positive for COVID-19, the company said Monday.

Both employees appear to have been infected through exposure that occurred outside the mill, it said.

Both workers and all employees who had been in close contact with them have been quarantined according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, said Sappi spokeswoman Olga Karagiannis in an emailed statement.

“Since the beginning of the outbreak, each Sappi location has adopted strict protocols to keep our employees safe, including extensive, enhanced disinfecting and hand-washing, practicing social distancing and keeping all nonessential employees out of the mill,” Karagiannis said.

She did not immediately respond to questions about how many employees work at the mill or how many members of the workforce have been deemed essential.

The company is “in the process of developing” a protocol for employees to wear masks that is consistent with the recent CDC recommendation, Karagiannis said.

“We are grateful to our employees for working together to keep each other safe, and we wish the two infected employees a speedy recovery,” she said.

