LEWISTON — The hand sanitizer has started flowing alongside the Fireball.
Boston Brands of Maine’s Saratoga Street bottling plant has added production lines to produce hand sanitizer and hired displaced restaurant and bar workers to staff it.
In addition to making hand sanitizer company-wide for health care, government, airlines, pharmacies and other large industries, it’s also donating cases of high proof alcohol that’s being compounded by the University of Maine into hand sanitizer for local hospitals, according to a press release.
“In the state of Maine, its hospitals are going through about 400 gallons of hand sanitizer a day, so the donations of high proof grain alcohol that can be compounded into hand sanitizer are much needed,” spokeswoman Amy Preske said in the release.
The Sazerac Company, which owns Boston Brands of Maine, started hand sanitizer production in its Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky last month.
The Lewiston plant, which has nearly 300 employees, bottles Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, the most popular spirit in Maine last year measured by sales, and recently moved to 24/7 production.
The company is working with a local temporary employment agency to find the displaced workers for the new hand sanitizer lines.
Matt Maimone, Sazerac’s chief operating officer, said the company has received requests for “over 5 million bottles of sanitizer, which we are prepared to meet, and possibly more.”
This story will be updated.
