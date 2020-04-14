FARMINGTON — The Franklin County budget panel will caucus at 5:30 p.m. Monday via teleconference call to elect selectmen to fill three vacant, three-year positions on the county’s Budget Advisory Committee.

There will also be a committee organizational meeting for the 2020-21 budget year. County commissioners have not set a proposed budget as of Wednesday.

To access the Vast Conference, call 207-560-0523. Once the call is picked up, type in the pin code of 196616.

The terms on the committee rotate. Last year’s three-year term holders are now serving two-year terms. Those who held two-year terms are in one year positions.

Commissioner Terry Brann of Wilton represents District 1, which covers the towns of Carthage, Jay, Wilton and Temple, and Washington and Perkins townships.

Budget panel members in the district are Selectperson Tiffany Maiuri of Wilton, one-year position, and Selectperson Judy Diaz of Jay, serving a tw0-year position.

District 2 is represented by Commissioner Charles Webster of Farmington. Towns in the district are Chesterville, Farmington and New Sharon.

Budget committee members in the district are Selectman Joshua Bell of Farmington, one-year term, and Selectman Travis Pond of New Sharon in the two-year position.

Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong represents District 3. In that district are Avon, Carrabassett Valley, Coplin Plantation, Dallas Plantation, Eustis, Industry, Kingfield, New Vineyard, Phillips, Rangeley Plantation, Rangeley, Sandy River Plantation, Strong, Weld, and unorganized territories of East Central Franklin, North Franklin, South Franklin, West Central Franklin and Wyman Township.

Budget panel members representing District 3 are Selectman Bob Luce of Carrabassett Valley, one-year term, and Selectman Morgan Dunham of Kingfield for two years.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: